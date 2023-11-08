KALAMAZOO, Mich–The Missouri State soccer Bears have won their way into the Valley tournament championship match for the fifth straight year.

Mo State taking on Illinois Chicago in the semi’s Wednesday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Early first period, the Bears score, it’s Gijs Hovis, the Dutchman, shoots and scores and it’s 1-0 Bears.

The Flames had a penalty kick just a few minutes later, but the Bears keeper Jonathan Kliewer is there for the stop.

He had another save on the corner kick, Kliewer with a clean sheet, and Missouri State shuts out Illinois Chicago 1-nil.

The Bears will play Western Michigan Saturday in the Valley tournament championship match