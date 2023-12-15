SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will step back onto the hardwood Saturday afternoon in Tulsa.

The Bears have been off since last Saturday because of finals week.

Saturday Dana Ford’s troops will renew their rivalry with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The series between these two teams goes all the way back to 1932.

The two were conference rivals in the 1990’s.

Mo State leads the all-time series 21-20.

The Bears are coming off a 69-60 victory over Sam Houston state.

But MSU will be trying to do something on Saturday that it hasn’t done all season long.

“I think we still may be looking for our first road win. And we have this opportunity coming up Saturday. I honestly don’t know a lot about the team. But I know that we’ll be well prepared. As long as we execute and play hard I feel we should get it done, said Bears guard Chance Moore.

“Yea it’s a big emphasis on getting our first road win. Tulsa’s going to be a great opponent. They have great pieces and a real balanced team. We’re just going to try to neutralize their threats,” said Bears guard Damien Mayo, Jr.