CARBONDALE, Ill–The Missouri State Bears opened their last regular season Valley road series Friday night in Carbondale.

Mo State is in second place in the conference, the Salukis right behind them in third.

And the Bears would take the lead in the second, Tag Gollert golfs this shot over the boards in left, a two run shot, it’s 2-0 Bears.

It was 3-1 Mo State in the sixth when Gollert singles to right Zach Stewart scores it’s 4-1.

The Salukis tie it up at six but Missouri State retakes the lead, two on for Cody Kelly who bangs this off the boards in right, Nick Rodriguez and Mason Hull both score and it’s 6-4 Mo State.

And the Bears win 8-5.