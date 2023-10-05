SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State womens soccer team is 8-1-4 and in first place in the Valley conference.

Thursday night, the Bears hosted Drake who’s tied for second place.

Scoreless in the second half, Mo State’s Gracie English with the shot, batted away by Drake’s keeper Addie Ford.

Few minutes later, Drake with the corner kick, this one is stopped by the Bears keeper Camielle Day.

Still scoreless.

Seconds left in the game, Missouri State with the pass to Julia Kristensen with the head ball, Ford with the save.

And this match ended in a scoreless draw.