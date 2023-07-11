SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The three day, 20 round major league baseball draft concluded Tuesday with no Missouri State players being picked.

But that doesn’t dampen the Bears spirit after Monday’s record tying round.

The second day of the Major League Baseball draft was second to none for Missouri State.

Three Bears were picked in the top ten rounds for the third time ever.

“We always talk about getting this program back in the right direction. And I think getting three guys drafted on the second day is a pretty good step in the right direction,” said Royals draftee Spencer Nivens.

Bears outfielder Spencer Nivens was the first to go.

Nivens hit .341 with 14 homers and 45 RBI and was the Valley’s player of the year.

And Monday, the Royals drafted Nivens in the fifth round

Nivens:”I was probably more a Cardinals guy. I did like the Royals too growing up. Those are my two favorite teams. It was super cool, obviously I would be happy to get an opportuitu with anybody. But to be able to do it with a team that I grew up going to games and watching. It was really cool.”

Jake Eddington didn’t think this day would ever come.

The redshirt sophomore pitcher had Tommy John surgery in 2022.

“It was a long process. And kind of a bumpy road but it’s all been worth it. And I wouldn’t change it anyway. Because it’s made me into the man I am now,” said Phillies draftee Jake Eddington.

Eddington made 14 weekend starts for Missouri State ending the season with a 4-2 record and 59 strikeouts.

The Philadelphia Phillies drafted the Doniphan, Missouri native in the seventh round.

Eddington:”It’s definitely hard. The whole process. There’s always the chance that you may never be the same again.”

Another pitcher Hayden Minton completes the trifecta.

The senior pitched his first two seasons at Missouri State, transfered to Johnson County junior college.

Then returned to Hammons Field for his senior season.

“I wanted to have a do over here. And make things right. I think I succeeded at that,” said Tigers draftee Hayden Minton.

Minton started 15 games and was 6-and-2 with a 4.07 earned run average and was second in the Valley with his 96 strikeouts.

The Detroit Tigers grabbed him in the ninth round.

Minton:”It’s been one giant roller coaster. To see it happen is just exciting.”