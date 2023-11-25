SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears were on the Great Ssouthern Bank hardwood Saturday facing South Carolina State.

Second half action, Matthew Lee drives the baseline, splits the defense and gets the hoop, Bears up by a dozen.

Then Lee pulls up and knocks down this three pointer, 55-39 Mo State, Lee had a career high 28 points.

He also had seven assists, this dime to Alston Mason, he hits the three, it’s 62-51 Bears.

Later, Donovan Clay feeds Cesar Edwards for two, 68-54.

Missouri State wins its fifth straight 92-74, the Bears are 5-1.