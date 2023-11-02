SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will tip off the new basketball season on Monday night when they go to Morgantown to play the Big 12’s West Virginia Mountaineers.

Thursday night was Dana Ford’s only exhibition game of the season against NCAA D3 Westminster.

Missouri State is 2-0 against the Jays, but the last time these two teams met was back in 1938.

And the Bears had it going early in this one.

Off the Jays air ball, Alston Mason in transition, count the basket and the foul, 5-nothing Mo State.

Matthew Lee returned to the court after missing last year with a knee injury.

No health concerns here, picks the pocket of the Jays and finishes at the other end, Bears by ten.

Couple minutes later, freshman Tyler Bey comes up with a steal and throws down a two-handed dunk for the exclamation point, 18-6 Missouri sSate.

The Bears with 15 steals on the night.

Next trip down the court, Cesar Edwards goes strong to the hole and slams it home.

Missouri State shot 69 percent from the floor in the first half helping the Bears take a 59-17 lead into the locker room.

And Dana Ford’s team easily takes down Westminster 100-51.