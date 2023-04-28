SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears opened a three game Valley series with Valparaiso Friday night.

Keith Guttin’s Bears were looking for their fifth straight win.

And their fifth straight conference series victory.

Bears starter Brandt Thompson had it going early, induces the 6-4-3 double play to end the top of the first.

Bottom of the frame, Zach Stewart hammers the ball to right center, past the diving outfielder, down for an rbi triple, his 44th RBI of the season makes it 1-nothing.

Top of the second, Beacons loaded the bases with no outs, but Thompson strikes out the next three batters, seven scoreless innings and seven strikeouts.

Bottom of the fifth, it’s 2-0 Bears, Taeg Gollert gives this ball a ride to center, but Alex Ryan robs him of a home run, Mason Hull tags up from second to third.

Next batter, Cam Cratic gets revenge with an RBI single to right.

The Beacons tied it in the ninth, but Gollert’s solo bomb in the tenth wins it for the Bears 4-3.