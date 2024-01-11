SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Something needs to change for Missouri State basketball which is stuck in a three game losing streak.

And Dana Ford is hoping a change of venue will help.

Mo State will open a two game road trip in Evansville Saturday night.

Wednesday night, the Bears lost to Murray State 77-53–a second straight defeat by 20 or more points.

The Bears continued to struggle offensively and defensively.

After the game, MSU Athletics Director Kyle Moats posted on social media that he’s frustrated with the Bears performance.

He’s spoken with Ford about getting more competitive.

And Moats will continually evaluate the program.

After the game guard Alston Mason talked about the struggles.

“We know our team is very talented. And we have a really good group of guys. And sometimes you get caught up in talent and hoping that can get you there. But when the talent runs out, that’s when you’re left dry. I think that’s where we’re at right now. And we’re kind of recognizing that you can’t beat a team off of talent. And expecting things,” said Mason.