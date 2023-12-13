SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Beloved former Bears basketball coach Barry Hinson was back in Springfield Wednesday.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducted the hoops coach as part of its annual winter sports luncheon.

Hinson was one of five people and four programs inducted.

In addition to Barry Hinson, Kickapoo and Evangel basketball standout Natasha Neal Moore, Ozark coach and athletics director Yancy Little, PGA teaching pro Brian Maloney and sportswriter Lyndal Scranton were inducted.

Little’s 2005-2006 Ozark girls team, the 1964 and 65 Buffalo boys teams, the 2009 Sparta girls team and the 1986-1996 Park Hill wrestling teams were all inducted.

But the headliner was Barry Hinson.

He coached the Missouri State Bears for nine seasons, leading the team to four NIT tournaments.

Barry Hinson still loves Springfield which he considers home.

“This community, the memories go far beyond sports. They go beyond anything of competition. The true memories of this city come because of the relationships that I was able to establish while I was here. Nine great wonderful years,” said Hinson.

“Well, as much time as we spent together in the old Hammons Student Center. I was watching practices while he was running them. I’m not quiet sure either one of us dreamed about being in a hall of fame. I think we were both trying to keep our jobs at the time. Him and I both,” said Scranton.

“I have great memories of playing at Evangel for my parents. I wanted to stay close. Being an only child, I love my parents. And great memories, great teammates,” said Neal-Moore.