SPRINGFIELD, MO–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducted four women and four girls sports programs at its annual womens sports luncheon Wednesday.

Headlining the induction was Missouri State handball star Mary Phyl Dwight.

Dwight was a five sport athlete for the Bears and represented the United States in handball.

Holden volleyball coach Julie Carver, wrestling official Barbara Brummett, and Drury swimmer Erin Dolan Edminister were inducted.

The Glendale golf program, Greenwood track and field, Clinton cross country and Willard volleyball programs were inducted.

Edminister picked Drury over bigger D1 schools and was a 16-time all-American in the pool.

“I ended up improving so much. But the competition was also there. We competed against the big division one programs. So it’s not like it was easy. I was always constantly having to work hard to prove myself. And it turned out to be a perfect fit,” said Edminister.