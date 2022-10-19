SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The pigskin was the focus Wednesday afternoon as the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame celebrated football and inducted four individuals and two programs into the hall.

The headliner was Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes.

Hughes played six years for the Chiefs during the Marty Schottenheimer years.

Also inducted was Ozark high school product and Miami Hurricane defensive standout Rusty Medearis.

Medearis won two national championships while sacking quarterbacks for the Hurricane.

The class also includes Cabool high school coach John Mark Hale and the voice of the Waynesville Tigers Marv Luten.

The Lighthouse Christian Chargers and Seneca Indian football programs were also inducted.

The Chargers have won five national home school championships.

The Indians twon two state championships in the 80’s and 90’s.

Danan Hughes was voted a team captain in four of his six seasons.

And the Chiefs won three AFC West championships during his tenure.

“Playing six years for Marty Schottenheimer. At the time I knew Joe Montana would be a Hall of Famer. I knew Marcus Allen would be a Hall of Famer and we got there together. But then to play with an additional five Hall of Famers was amazing. So there were a lot of great players. It was a great time to be a Chief,” said Hughes.

“I started all 12 games when we went 12-and-0. And it’s hard to go undefeated. That’s a tough thing to do. I think two of our championships we’ve had one loss. But to finish at 12-and-0, I can always look back at the other guys who have those rings and say mine is undefeated,” said Medearis.