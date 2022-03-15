SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It was an afternoon of firsts at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s annual Outdoors luncheon Tuesday.

The Hall recognized six individuals and the Potosi High School cross country program.

But the star of the show was “Snap, Crackle and Pop”, a two time world champion quarterhorse.

The mare becomes the first animal to be inducted in the 28-year history of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Also inducted fishing’s Lynn Reeves, pistol and rifle shooter Chris Stark, journalist Ken White, Lebanon golfer Mark McBride, Fair Grove cyclist Brad Huff and 13-time world champion skeet shooter Judy Warden Brown.

Brown and Stark become the first shooters inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

“People don’t understand that you don’t hit the target. The target hits you. So they always say get ahead of the bird, get ahead of the bird because the shot goes out and the target hits the shot. And if you don’t have that fundamental thought that people don’t talk about, you’re not going to hit the target,” said Warden Brown.

“I was talking to our skeet shooter here awhile ago. It’s a big glass dome, first rifle-pistol shooter to get into any Hall of Fame anywhere. And it means a lot,” said Stark.

“To be inducted with someone like John Howard. And all these other incredible athletes and individuals is pretty astounding. Whenever I jumped on a bike I never thought about making it into the Hall of Fame. I was just trying to have fun and enjoy riding a bike,” said Huff.

“It’s a great honor for me as you can imagine. Just thrilled to go into the Hall of Fame with my heros, Payne Stewart, Tom Watson and a man very close to me Richard Poe who was the golf coach at Mizzou,” said McBride.