Some of the best amateur golfers in the state of Missouri are sweating it out south of Branson.

It’s the 116th Missouri Amateur. As KOLR10’s Chris Pinson reports, it’s not for the faint of heart.

What began with a field of 144 of the best amateur men’s golfers in the Show Me state has whittled down to just 64 – with the match play portion of the 2023 Missouri Amateur Championship taking over, the name of the game is survive and advance here at Payne’s Valley.

After winning two-and-one in his opening match Thursday, Missouri State’s Max Kreikemeier teed off Friday morning in the round of 32, going heads up with Ian McCrary of Missouri-St. Louis.

Kreikemeier was one-up at the turn, but went one-down after losing the par 3, 10th, then missing this par putt on 12, the short par 4 – forcing the Bears senior to dig deep, as he rallied to win three of his final five holes, besting McCrary two-and-one to advance to the afternoon’s Sweet 16 match.

“This atmosphere is great,” said McCrary. “I love competitive golf. The Missouri Am is set up just like the US amateur, so there’s nothing like it. Just playing this golf course too is unbelievable. It’s very nice of Johnny Morris to let us have the course for the week and play at such a pristine place.”

Eric Schuessler was the other Mo-State representative in the mix. The Junior buried this birdie putt at the 12th to go three-up over Drury’s Hunter Jowers. But Jowers would storm back to force a playoff, winning the match on the 20th hole. Setting up an afternoon showdown with Kreikemeier for a spot in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

“These are the best amateurs in the state and honestly, some of the best amateurs in the country,” said Michelle Parrish, Director of Membership and Competitions for the Missouri Golf Association. “We have a lot of talented golfers here, so I think they’re used to it and that’s why they love the competition, even though it is a quick turnaround.”

The remaining participants will play two matches Saturday, with Sunday’s finale featuring a grueling 36-hole battle royale.