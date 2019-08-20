MLS officially adds St. Louis to soccer league

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Major League Soccer is coming to St. Louis.

Tuesday, the professional soccer league officially awarded an expansion franchise to St. Louis.

The team may be official, but play won’t begin for three more years.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced the news and welcomed the city into the soccer league.

St. Louis will be the 28th franchise, the name, team colors and logo will be selected soon.

The team will be owned by two St. Louis families, with Carolyn Kindle Betz in charge.

It’ll be the first female majority owned team in MLS history.

“St. Louis with its incredibly rich soccer history not only deserves an MLS team. But has earned one,” said Garber.

“So why St. Louis and why now? First our ownership group is committed to the city of St. Louis. Both of these families have started very successful businesses and raised multi generations of their families here. These families have deep St. Louis roots in philanthropy, community involvement, soccer. There is absolutely no question we are committed to this region,” said Kindle Betz.