ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a tough blow for local Missouri Major League Soccer fans.

MLS announced Friday that due to the pandemic, it is delaying expansion to St. Louis along with Charlotte and Sacramento.

St. Louis was set to debut in 2022, but will instead start up in 2023.

Sacramento will also wait until 2023 while Charlotte delays from 2021 to 2022.

Austin, however, will stay on schedule for a debut in 2021.