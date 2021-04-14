Yadier Molina will make history today in 2,000th start with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Yadier Molina is set to make history today. He will become the first catcher in major league history to catch 2,000 games with the same team. Adam Wainwright will be on the mound.

Molina, who has been an early force in the cleanup spot in the lineup, had the night off against the Washington Nationals Tuesday.

Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter all homered off Stephen Strasburg and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Washington Nationals 14-3.

Jack Flaherty allowed one run on three hits in five innings as St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak. Strasburg was hammered for eight runs on eight hits and five walks, two of them intentional.

He was pulled after allowing all three batters he faced in the fifth to reach base, leading to a nine-run inning by the Cardinals.

The Cardinals play today at Busch Stadium at 12:15 p.m.