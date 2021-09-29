Wild Cards! St. Louis clinches playoff spot, extends record win streak

St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson, right, is congratulated by teammate Harrison Bader (48) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo.–The St. Louis Cardinals extended a franchise record winning streak and made it even sweeter by clinching the second National League Wild Card spot in the process Tuesday night, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 at Busch Stadium.

In a scene that has become familiar during the now 17-game winning streak, the Cardinals found a way to capitalize on an opponent’s mistake to bring runs home.

With the game tied at two in the bottom of the fifth, a Tyler O’Neill single to right went through the glove of outfielder Avisail Garcia, allowing Paul Goldschmidt to score. The Cardinals tacked on an additional run on a Nolan Arenado sacrifice fly to score Tyler O’Neill.

Adam Wainwright went six innings for St. Louis, allowing two runs on seven hits. His work at the plate, a point of personal pride over the course of his career, was a key to Tuesday’s action.

A two-run Luis Urias home run in the fourth staked the Brewers to a lead, but the Cardinals answered back in the bottom half with a solo home run from Dylan Carlson, and tied it on a safety squeeze bunt from Wainwright to bring home Harrison Bader.

The rookie to the 'pen! pic.twitter.com/27ZFWj4IjQ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 29, 2021

Sometimes you don't need to rake to be effective!! pic.twitter.com/xLRX0MhtRa — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 29, 2021

Three St. Louis relievers T.J. McFarland, Luis Garcia and Giovanny Gallegos combined to take the game the rest of the way, with Jose Rondon and Nolan Arenado adding home runs to provide the final margin.

The win means the Cardinals don’t need to scoreboard watch to see what the Reds, Phillies and Braves are doing the rest of the way. Atlanta defeated the Phillies, cutting the Cardinals’ Magic Number to a half game before their own contest was complete. Attention now turns to the National League West, where the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are battling it out to find out which team will win the division crown and which team will face St. Louis in the one-game Wild Card playoff game next week.