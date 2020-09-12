Lou Brock’s family places wreath at his statute at Lindenwood University, funeral to follow

ST. LOUIS – The funeral for Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock is at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson at 11 a.m. This morning, Brock’s family laid a wreath at the statue of the Hall of Famer at Lindenwood University.

The private funeral is expected to start at 11 a.m. You can watch that streamed live right here on FOX2NOW.com.

After the private funeral, the family will lead a procession to Busch Stadium around 1:30 p.m. where they will lay another wreath at the Busch Stadium Lou Brock statue, adding to what many others have already left to show respect for the great base runner.

He was famous for stealing bases and hearts. Brock died Sunday, September 6 at the age of 81. He had lost a leg from diabetes in recent years and was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

During his time with the St. Louis Cardinals, he helped the organization win three pennants and two World Series in the 1960s.

“Lou Brock was one of the most revered members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization and one of the very best to ever wear the Birds on the Bat,” Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said. “He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

The man later nicknamed the Running Redbird and the Base Burglar arrived in St. Louis in June 1964, swapped from the Cubs for pitcher Ernie Broglio in what became one of baseball’s most lopsided trades. Brock stole 938 bases in his career, including 118 in 1974 — both of those were big league records until they were broken by Rickey Henderson.

There was a public visitation for Brock Friday night at the Austin Layne Mortuary on West Florissant Avenue.

The Cardinals have set up an online page to honor Lou Brock. It allows fans to share any personal tributes they have.