Wainwright took a break from playing to help wife and kids with COVID

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Cardinals fans were finally able to see pitcher Adam Wainwright back in action Monday night. Wainwright took to the pitcher’s mound to face the Mets, but he definitely lives by the saying family first.

Wainwright has been out since last week after he was put on the COVID list on April 29th. However, Wainwright said he did not have COVID-19 and is fully vaccinated, but he sat out because his wife and his five children contracted the virus. He says his wife needed him so there were no second thoughts when it came to making the decision to sit it out.

“We got back from the road, and I went straight to a hotel because my whole crew had it, and my wife, she texted me at one point and said I can’t go anymore without you being here. So I had to. That’s why I had to go home, and when my wife says that, she’s a tough lady, she’s a really tough, really tough girl, and so when she said that, I knew I had to go home,” Wainwright said.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt respected Wainwright’s decision to sit out and help at home.

“Family first, man. You know he wanted to take care of his family, you know, and I’ve got a lot of respect for that guy, and he was clear, there wasn’t any second-guessing about it. I’ve got to go home and be a good dad and a good husband, be strong for my family, so um, it’s the right thing to do,” Shildt said.

At Monday night’s game, Wainwright reached his 1,000th strikeout. The Cardinals won 6-5. It’s obvious Wainwright performs at the mound and at home. During the post-game press conference, he addressed all the moms out there just ahead of Mother’s Day with a shoutout saying, “you don’t realize how much they do until you have to fill in.”