Two Cardinals and Royals prospects plus former MSU Bear make Futures Game roster

COLORADO — Major League Baseball has released the roster for the Futures Game which includes two prospects from both the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here are the rosters for the @siriusxm Futures Game, to be played on July 11th.

For the Royals, both Nick Pratto and Bobby Witt Jr., who are with the Royals Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, made the team.

@n_pratto and @BwittJr have been selected to the All-Star Futures Game.

Pratto is 22 and plays first base and designated hitter. He has hit 13 home runs with 34 RBI’s and has a batting average of .280 with an OPS of 1.011 this year.

While Witt Jr., 21, has played at third base, shortstop and designated hitter. He has hit 12 home runs and has 35 RBI’s and has a batting average of .286 with an OPS of .905 in 2021.

The Cardinals saw both Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore make the roster.

INF Nolan Gorman & LHP Matthew Liberatore have been named to the 2021 NL SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game roster.



This year's Futures Game will air exclusively on @MLBNetwork on Sunday, July 11, at 2 PM CT.

Liberatore and Gorman both play for the Cardinals Triple-A affiliate the Memphis Redbirds.

Gorman, 21, plays at both second base, third base and designated hitter. Not only has Gorman hit 11 home runs but also has 27 RBI’s. The former Springfield Cardinal also has a .291 batting average and a .867 OPS.

Liberatore is a 21-year-old southpaw who has a 4.62 ERA and 37 strikeouts on the year. He also pitched for Team USA as they worked to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

With Team USA Liberatore threw 12 innings without giving up a run and also had 13 strikeouts.

Former Missouri State Bear Jake Burger, 25, also made the Futures Game roster.

After suffering an injury in 2017 causing him to miss two years and COVID-19 canceling the 2020 minor league season Burger has been on a tear in 2021.

Burger plays for the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate Charlotte Knights. In Triple-A he has hit 10 home runs and 35 RBI’s. He has a batting average of .317 and his OPS is .958.

The Futures Game takes place on July 11.