Stassi, Angels make Royal pain of Kowar’s major league debut

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar, center, is taken off the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, June 7, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Max Stassi homered and drove in three runs, and the Angels turned Jackson Kowar’s major league debut into a nightmare as Los Angeles defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3.

Stassi had an RBI single off Kowar during a four-run first inning and hit a two-run shot in the fifth.

Kowar, the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, faced seven batters before being lifted after two-thirds of an inning. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed four runs on three hits and two walks.

Dylan Bundy snapped a 10-game winless streak for the Angels. He allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.