Stassi, Angels make Royal pain of Kowar’s major league debut

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Max Stassi homered and drove in three runs, and the Angels turned Jackson Kowar’s major league debut into a nightmare as Los Angeles defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3.
Stassi had an RBI single off Kowar during a four-run first inning and hit a two-run shot in the fifth.
Kowar, the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, faced seven batters before being lifted after two-thirds of an inning. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed four runs on three hits and two walks.
Dylan Bundy snapped a 10-game winless streak for the Angels. He allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.