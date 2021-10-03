St. Louis Cardinals ownership again denies sale rumor, says team on track for 2.1 million fans in 2021

ST. LOUIS–In his first on-camera comments since Mike Shannon suggested that the “word on the street” was that the Cardinals were for sale, team Chairman and Managing Partner Bill DeWitt, Jr. reiterated for reporters assembled via Zoom for Adam Wainwright’s 2022 contract announcement that there was nothing to the talk.

DeWitt, Jr. said despite not having fans in the stands to start the season, and not being able to book group packages which typically bring in a lot of business, the club is on pace to draw roughly 2.1 million fans to Busch Stadium.

According to attendance figures tracked by ESPN and Baseball Reference, that would put St. Louis within the top five or six teams in all of Major League Baseball. The top-drawing team will be the Los Angeles Dodgers, with more than 2.7 million.

