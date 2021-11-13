St. Louis Cardinals, Arenado bring home ‘Platinum’ awards defense

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado dives but is unable to catch a foul ball by Milwaukee Brewers’ Omar Narvaez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS- Days after becoming the first team to have five Gold Glove winners in a single season, the St. Louis Cardinals added to the franchise’s award haul for its work on defense, named Friday as the team winner of the Rawlings Award for the best defense in the National League in 2021.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado was announced as winner of the Platinum Glove Award, for best defensive player in the National League. It’s the fifth straight win for Arenado, who becomes the first to win five.

Houston won the American League team award, while Astros shortstop Carlos Correa took the Platinum Gold Glove honor in the American League.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

