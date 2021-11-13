St. Louis Cardinals, Arenado bring home ‘Platinum’ awards defense

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado dives but is unable to catch a foul ball by Milwaukee Brewers’ Omar Narvaez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS- Days after becoming the first team to have five Gold Glove winners in a single season, the St. Louis Cardinals added to the franchise’s award haul for its work on defense, named Friday as the team winner of the Rawlings Award for the best defense in the National League in 2021.

The 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 of the National League 💪 pic.twitter.com/OJexwVvNYH — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 12, 2021

Third baseman Nolan Arenado was announced as winner of the Platinum Glove Award, for best defensive player in the National League. It’s the fifth straight win for Arenado, who becomes the first to win five.

5⃣ times Platinum for Nolan! pic.twitter.com/QtE9kgYEJ7 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 12, 2021

Houston won the American League team award, while Astros shortstop Carlos Correa took the Platinum Gold Glove honor in the American League.