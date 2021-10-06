St. Louis Cardinals announce NL Wild Card playoff roster

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Federal documents say two more women from Springfield have been charged in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Court documents say Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer have been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol building.