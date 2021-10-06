St. Louis Cardinals announce NL Wild Card playoff roster

Hours before Wednesday’s Wild Card playoff baseball game between the Cardinals and Dodgers, St. Louis announced the roster manager Mike Shildt will have at his disposal in a game that decides if the team advances to the National League Division Series against San Francisco or starts planning for 2022.

Catchers: Yadier Molina, Andrew Knizner

Infielders: Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Edmundo Sosa, Paul DeJong, Nolan Arenado, Matt Carpenter, Jose Rondon,  Juan Yepez

Outfielders: Tyler O’Neill, Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar

Pitchers: Adam Wainwright, Giovanny Gallegos, Alex Reyes, Genesis Cabrera, TJ McFarland, Luis Garcia, Kodi Whitley, Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Kwang Hyun Kim, Andrew Miller, Miles Mikolas

This roster would change in the event that the Cardinals win Wednesday and move on to the NLDS.

