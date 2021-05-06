St. Louis Cardinal farmhand marks important anniversary as bone marrow donor

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) –The minor league baseball season got underway Tuesday across the country and in Memphis last night, where the Cardinals’ AAA affiliate lost the opener to Durham 7-5.

Outfielder Matt Szczur went 0-4 in his debut for the Redbirds, but that did not spoil a date with special significance to his personal life.

Szczur says his donation went to an 18-month old girl in Ukraine. Now, he says, she’s busy being a kid.

Szczur and his wife started a foundation to help raise awareness about bone marrow donation and support other organizations doing the same thing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MLB Fox Promo

Send2News/ Sports Player

MLB Standings

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Trending Stories

MLB Headlines

MLB Tweets

Sports Tweets