Sosa’s bat, O’Neill’s glove lift Cardinals over Dodgers 3-2

St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman, right, is congratulated by Nolan Arenado after scoring on a ground rule double by Paul Goldschmidt during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Tyler O’Neill made a running catch for the final out and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2.

O’Neill led off the ninth with a single off Blake Treinen. O’Neill stole second base and then scored when Sosa hit a sharp grounder to left field. Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner was playing in near the infield grass and was unable to get a glove on the ball.

The Dodgers had their chance with two on in the ninth. Mookie Betts lined a ball to the warning track in left field, but O’Neill made a leaping grab to end it.