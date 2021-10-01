Report: Wainwright and Cardinals agree on 2022 deal

ST. LOUIS – The pitcher responsible for the 17th game of the Cardinals win-streak has signed on for the 2022 season, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals agreed on a deal Friday. The contract details are unknown at this time.

On September 7, 2021 Wainwright released a video on his bigleagueimpact.org website stating he will play baseball in 2022.

Waino asked all of his family members, his wife and five children if he should play next season. They all said play!

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina confirmed in August that 2022 will be his final season in the MLB.

“It’s going to be my last year, I want to finish with this great organization,” Molina said in a press conference.

Next season will be Molina’s 19th year with the Cardinals. He signed a one-year deal for $10 million.