CHICAGO – Corey Dickerson set a St. Louis Cardinals franchise record Thursday, picking up 10 hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances.

Dickerson picked up each of those 10 hits in the Cardinals’ latest series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field between Tuesday and Thursday.

The hits of the franchise-breaking streak? Seven singles and three doubles off of seven different pitchers.

Single (Aug. 23, 4th inning off Adrian Sampson)

Double (Aug. 23, 5th inning off Nicholas Padilla)

Double (Aug. 23, 7th inning off Anderson Espionza)

Single (Aug. 23, 9th inning off Anderson Espinoza)

Double (Aug. 24, 2nd inning off Luke Farrell)

Single (Aug. 24, 4th inning off Luke Farrell)

Single (Aug. 24, 6th inning off Rowan Wick)

Single (Aug. 24, 9th inning off Kervin Castro)

Single (Aug. 25, 1st inning off Marcus Stroman)

Single (Aug. 35, 3rd inning off Marcus Stroman)

Dickerson also scored three times and drove in two runs, including the first run of Thursday’s series finale, during his strong stretch. With 10 consecutive hits, Dickerson breaks a previous Cardinals mark of eight held by Curt Flood (1964, 1968), Felix Jose (1991) and Fernando Tatis (1998).

The streak is quite an accomplishment after a relatively slow start to the season and various injuries limited Dickerson to a .226 batting average entering August. He has now hit above .300 in each of the last three months, topped by a sorching .472 batting average in August.

“I’m just trying to show that I’m valuable,” Dickerson told Bally Sports Midwest after his first four-hit game with the Cardinals on Tuesday. “I enjoy being a part of this team, and I know I can offer something.”

Dickerson, a left-handed hitting outfielder, could see more playing time against right-handed pitching and could be in line for more at-bats down the stretch after the Cardinals moved Harrison Bader at the trade deadline. The Cardinals carry a 72-53 record with a six-game NL Central lead ahead of a weekend series with the Atlanta Braves.