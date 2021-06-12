Pederson homers in 3rd straight game, Cubs beat Cards 7-2

MLB

by: SARAH TROTTO

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Cubs’ Sergio Alcantara, left, celebrates with Joc Pederson after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.

Kyle Hendricks threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games.

Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit home runs for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 12 and fell to .500 at 32-32 for the first time since April 28. John Gant lasted 1 2/3 innings to add to St. Louis’ rotation struggles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MLB Fox Promo

Send2News/ Sports Player

MLB Standings

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Trending Stories

MLB Headlines

MLB Tweets

Sports Tweets