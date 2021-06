St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws against the Miami Marlins during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, June 14, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and the scuffling St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 to halt a three-game slide.

Adam Wainwright tossed six effective innings and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and an RBI as the Cardinals won for only the third time in 14 games.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched a hitless inning for the win and Alex Reyes earned his 17th save. Miami had won four of five.