Ohtani’s 470-ft shot tops Halos’ HR barrage, 8-1 win over KC

MLB

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Justin Upton (10) after they both scored off of a home run hit by Ohtani during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit the longest homer of his major league career in the first inning, and the surging Los Angeles Angels pounded five homers in an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Max Stassi, José Iglesias and Justin Upton also homered for Los Angeles off Kansas City starter Kris Bubic. Taylor Ward added a two-run shot in the eighth.

Andrew Heaney allowed six hits and a run while pitching into the seventh inning of the Angels’ 10th win in 15 games. Ohtani’s 17th homer of the season was a 470-foot shot deep into the outfield bleachers off Bubic.

