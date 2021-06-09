Ohtani’s 470-ft shot tops Halos’ HR barrage, 8-1 win over KC

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit the longest homer of his major league career in the first inning, and the surging Los Angeles Angels pounded five homers in an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Max Stassi, José Iglesias and Justin Upton also homered for Los Angeles off Kansas City starter Kris Bubic. Taylor Ward added a two-run shot in the eighth.
Andrew Heaney allowed six hits and a run while pitching into the seventh inning of the Angels’ 10th win in 15 games. Ohtani’s 17th homer of the season was a 470-foot shot deep into the outfield bleachers off Bubic.