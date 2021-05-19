Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to get funding boost from new license plates, MLB auction

The “Field of Dreams” inside the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a big week for the Negro Leagues and baseball history in Kansas City.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law creating a license plate highlighting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.

Starting Aug. 28, a car owner can apply for the special plate. You will need to make a $10 donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Applicants will also be charged a $15 fee in addition to regular registration fees for the special plate.

It comes ahead of the Royals’ “Salute to the Negro Leagues” game on May 23, 2021, when they play the Tigers.

Both teams will wear throwback uniforms. The royals will wear home uniforms from the 1949 Kansas City Monarchs. The Tigers will wear the away uniforms of the 1920 Detroit Stars.

Game-used jerseys, hats, batting helmets, and bases will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds benefiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Plus, the first 10,000 fans in the stands Sunday afternoon will receive a Jackie Robinson Monarchs tee.

The museum was founded in 1990 and spotlights the league that began play in 1920 and remained popular through the 1940s.

The Kansas City Monarchs also returned to the baseball field for the first time in decades Tuesday night.

Formerly known as the T-Bones, the Monarchs now play at Legacy Field in Kansas City, Kansas.