Mondesi, Minor lead Royals to 7-3 win over Pirates

by: DAVID SMALE

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield (15) and Andrew Benintendi celebrate after their baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer before injuring his hamstring, Mike Minor pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3.

The Royals have won 10 of 16 to get back to .500 for the first time since an 11-game losing streak dropped them four games below.

Minor allowed two runs and five hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

Chad Kuhl took the loss in his return from the injured list. He gave up three runs and six hits in four innings.

