Molina lifts Cards to 3-2 win over Cubs in 10 innings

St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina hits a single to drive in the winning run during the 10th inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina doubled home the winning run against All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel in the 10th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson each hit an RBI double in the seventh to put St. Louis ahead 2-1. Bader also robbed Willson Contreras of an early two-run homer.

Chicago tied it in the ninth on pinch-hitter Eric Sogard’s run-scoring double off Giovanny Gallegos.