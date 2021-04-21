Lowe, Meadows HRs highlight Rays’ 14-7 rout of Royals

by: CODY FRIESEN

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier slides home to score on a triple by Willy Adames during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and Mike Zunino homered and the Tampa Bay Rays pounded out 17 hits in a 14-7 rout of the Kansas City Royals.

Meadows, Randy Arozarena and Joey Wendle had three hits each, and Manual Margot and Yoshi Tsutsugo had three RBIs apiece.

The Rays roughed up starter Brad Keller for five runs in 1 2/3 innings. Keller allowed three hits and walked three, including Lowe to load the bases on his final pitch. Jake Newberry relieved and walked the next two batters to give Tampa Bay a 5-0 advantage.

Carlos Santana homered and had two hits and three RBIs for the Royals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

