Larry Walker officially inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame inductees, from left, Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Ted Simmons hold their plaques for photos after the induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ST. LOUIS-In an occasion twice delayed by the coronavirus pandemic but still the culmination of a lifetime spent in baseball, former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Larry Walker was officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Wednesday, along with fellow former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons, New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter and former MLBPA Union head Marvin Miller, all members of the 2020 class.

No one was elected for the class of 2021

Walker was obtained by the Cardinals from Colorado in 2004 as the team was en route to a World Series berth against the Boston Red Sox. He retired after playing in 2005 for St. Louis.

Walker was elected in his final year of eligibility by the Baseball Writers Association of America in 2020.

Walker is the second Canadian to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, behind only Ferguson Jenkins.

Walker took a moment before he started the speech to remember it with his phone.

While he only played parts of two seasons with the Cardinals, Walker paid tribute to the sea of red of Cardinal Nation, and his former manager here, Tony LaRussa.