‘I love you, St. Louis’ Matt Carpenter’s emotional farewell for Cardinals fans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Matt Carpenter, 35, is saying goodbye to his team in a power video posted to social media by the Players’ Tribune. The emotional message to fans shares his gratitude for the opportunity to be a Cardinal player. The love note spans everything from the salsa to the batter’s box.

Last week the Cardinals declined 2022 options on infielder Matt Carpenter and pitcher Carlos Martinez. They were on the team’s last World Series team.

The Cardinals signed Carpenter to a 2 year, $39 million deal in 2019, after he produced an MVP-vote worthy 36 home run campaign in 2018 that included a team-record six straight games with round-trippers.

“One of the best teammates and Cardinals to ever wear the Birds on the Bat. Chill bumps watching this one,” tweets pitcher Adam Wainwright.

Read a transcript of the video here:

“There’s something about home plate at Busch Stadium. It might look like another batter’s box to you. But It’s different, man. It really is. When I was up to bat I could feel the rhythm of the park. The heartbeat of a baseball city. On a fall night with 45,000 in the stands, I could feel all of Cardinal Nation right there underneath my cleats and in my chest. I could close my eyes and see all of the greats who put on this jersey before me. I cherished that feeling all the way until the end. But, the end is here. Goodbyes can be hard especially when you’re leaving so much behind. If it weren’t for the Cardinals organization if it weren’t for St. Louis, my baseball career probably would have ended 12 years ago on a college field in Austin, Texas. But, the Cards saw me and they saw something in me. And for that, I’m forever grateful. This city, this club, my teammates, Thank you. All I’ve wanted to do in my ten years is give you my best because it is a privilege to wear the birds on the bat. I’ve always wanted to represent this community in a way that made you proud. I hope I did that. Cardinal Nation, the love you showed, not only in St. Louis but wherever we went was incredible. Y’all are unmatched. I knew the end might be coming and I wanted to feel every last moment I had as a Card. We shared it all together. The postseason, the curtain calls, the walk-offs. We even shared the salsa and I’ll remember all of it. But mostly, I’ll remember the feeling I had every time I put on the Cardinal jersey, gratitude. I love you St. Louis.” Matt Carpenter

Carpenter first saw action in six big league games in 2011, the last season the Cardinals won the World Series trophy. His first full season in 2012 saw him garner a top 6 finish in NL Rookie of the Year balloting.

“Thanks for always treating me the same way you treat Adam Wainwright and Yadi. Respect and humility. Learned a ton from you,” tweets former Cardinal pitcher Rob Kaminsky.

After parts of 11 seasons in St. Louis, Carpenter is among the franchise’s top 25 players in most offensive categories, including 6th all-time in walks (699).