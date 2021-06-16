Goldschmidt hits game-ending HR, Cardinals beat Marlins 2-1

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt watches his game-ending home run during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning and drove in both St. Louis runs as the Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 2-1.

St. Louis has won two in a row against the Marlins after dropping nine of 10 overall. Miami lost its third straight.

Goldschmidt, who had a tying RBI single in the sixth, led off the ninth and fell behind 1-2 in the count before he drilled a 98 mph fastball from Yimi Garcia to right-center field for his sixth career walk-off home run.

The previous one also came against the Marlins in June 2019 to give St. Louis a 2-1 victory in 11 innings. Alex Reyes worked a scoreless ninth for the win.