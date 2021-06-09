Cincinnati Reds’ star goes on expletive-laced St. Louis Cardinals tirade

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Reds won 9-6. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Following Cincinnati’s four-game sweep of the Cardinals at Busch Stadium this weekend, police in that city had a little fun at St. Louis’ expense.

At the current time we can neither confirm nor deny that authorities in St. Louis have asked us to investigate where the Reds obtained the giant broom they used to SWEEP the Cardinals.



We however can confirm that Jesse Winker is a suspect!!



Go @Reds! pic.twitter.com/IuRZZFlI0y — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 6, 2021

While Winker’s bat spoke loudly in the series, it was his teammate Joey Votto who was speaking up Monday, when talking to the Cincinnati media, about what the team accomplished, and how the teams clashed earlier in the season. You’ll recall the teams came to blows in their season-opening series.

(Note: the language is not for family audiences)

Joey Votto had some strong words about the Reds four-game sweep in St. Louis. "We had some sh** talking mother f***ers… How'd you like that?" #Reds pic.twitter.com/hsGjunm2WQ — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) June 8, 2021

The two teams get to take a break from each other for a while. The Cardinals will go on the road to face the Reds again over the July 23rd weekend, with St. Louis hosting the Reds one more time starting September 10