Cardinals fans celebrate Stan the Man’s 100th birthday

MLB

by: Elliott Davis, Fox 2 Now

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: KTVI

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)– Cardinals fans gathered downtown to celebrate what would have been Stan Musial’s 100th birthday.

The Musial Awards has taken place every year since 2005 at the Stifel Theatre for Musial’s birthday.

Due to COVID, The Musial Awards has teamed up with the St. Louis Sports Commission to organize an event where fans can come to the ballpark to remember the history and accomplishments of “Stan the Man.”

There was also a drive-by brithday party to mark the occasion at the stan statue outside busch stadium.

It included Stan’s family, children, grandchildren who live in St. Louis, and fans from all over the region.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MLB Fox Promo

NBA Stats

MLB Standings

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

MLB Headlines

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

MLB Tweets