Canning, Rendon power Angels’ 6-1 victory, sweep of Royals

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) catches a foul ball hit by Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Los Angeles, Calif. Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon is at left. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Griffin Canning pitched a five-hit ball into the seventh inning, Anthony Rendon hit a two-run double and the Los Angeles Angels swept the Kansas City Royals with a 6-1 victory.

Kean Wong had a two-run single and José Iglesias added an RBI double for the Angels, who have won eight of 11 after completing a 5-2 homestand and a three-game sweep of Kansas City.

Los Angeles is still mired in fourth place in the AL West despite winning 11 of 16 since May 23. Kelvin Gutiérrez drove in the only run for the Royals, who have lost five straight.