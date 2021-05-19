Busch Stadium to expand to full capacity mid-June

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- The St. Louis Cardinals announced that Busch Stadium plans to expand to full capacity for the remainder of the 2021 season, beginning on Monday, June 14, when the Cardinals host the Miami Marlins.
The Cardinals also announced season ticket holders will be able to access their normal seats for the remainder of the season, beginning on that same date.
“We are thrilled to soon be fully opening Busch Stadium to our great fans,” stated Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III. “We have missed the energy and excitement of a full Busch Stadium, and look forward to welcoming everyone back downtown where they can enjoy the many amenities at Ballpark Village while also cheering on our first place Cardinals.”
Individual game tickets for the full-capacity Busch Stadium games will go on sale on Thursday, May 27, at noon.
The team will still have certain health guidelines in place:
- Mobile-only ticketing: All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.
- Cashless transactions: Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium are cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards are available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.
- Bags not permitted: To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags are not permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical bags, diaper bags with a child or clutches/wristlets not exceeding 6″ x 8″. All exceptions must enter via the designated Inspection Lane at each gate.