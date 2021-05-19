Busch Stadium to expand to full capacity mid-June

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- The St. Louis Cardinals announced that Busch Stadium plans to expand to full capacity for the remainder of the 2021 season, beginning on Monday, June 14, when the Cardinals host the Miami Marlins.

The Cardinals also announced season ticket holders will be able to access their normal seats for the remainder of the season, beginning on that same date.

“We are thrilled to soon be fully opening Busch Stadium to our great fans,” stated Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III. “We have missed the energy and excitement of a full Busch Stadium, and look forward to welcoming everyone back downtown where they can enjoy the many amenities at Ballpark Village while also cheering on our first place Cardinals.”

Beginning June 14th, Busch Stadium will be open at full capacity!



— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2021

Individual game tickets for the full-capacity Busch Stadium games will go on sale on Thursday, May 27, at noon.

The team will still have certain health guidelines in place: