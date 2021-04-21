Bases-loaded walk in 8th lifts Nationals past Cardinals 3-2

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles, left, and second baseman Josh Harrison celebrate the team’s 3-2 win in a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s Yan Gomes drew a four-pitch walk from Giovanny Gallegos to force in the go-ahead run in an odd eighth inning that also featured St. Louis deploying a five-man infield, and the Nationals edged the Cardinals 3-2.

St. Louis led 2-1 entering the eighth. But Gallegos walked a batter, then hit one, before Trea Turner’s RBI single to right on an 0-2 count tied the game. Then came the free pass to Gomes.

Daniel Hudson earned the win. Brad Hand got the save. Adam Wainwright struck out 10 in seven innings for the Cardinals.