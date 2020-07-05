MLB vets David Price, Felix Hernandez opt out of 2020 season over coronavirus fears

FILE – In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a spring training baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz. Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year. The five-time All-Star became the latest player to opt out, posting Saturday, July 4, 2020, on Twitter that he would not participate in the 60-game season that is scheduled to begin July 23. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

(FOX News)– MLB veterans David Price and Felix Hernandez decided to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns from the coronavirus.

Price, the 34-year-old pitcher who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox in the offseason, made his announcement in a series of tweets Saturday.

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” he wrote.

He added: “I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”

The Dodgers followed up with a statement of support for the pitcher.

“The Dodgers fully support David’s decision to sit out the 2020 season,” the team said in a statement. “We have been in constant contact with David and we understand how much this deliberation weighed on him and his family.

“We know he’ll be rooting hard for the club every day and look forward to having him back with us in 2021.”

Hernandez, who signed with the Atlanta Braves in the offseason, also decided to opt-out from the pandemic-shortened season.

His agent made the announcement Saturday.

Felix hernandez con miedo al COVID-19 ,no jugará en la temporada 2020 , Felix hernandez with fear of Covid -19 does not feel well to play in the 2020 season — Wilfredo Polidor (@wpolidor19) July 5, 2020

Hernandez would have been in his first season with the Braves after spending most of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

The MLB season is set to get started later this month. It’s unclear how many more players will be opting out over the fear of contracting the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.