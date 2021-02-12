MLB unveils new look minor league system

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Major League Baseball released its game plan for minor league baseball Friday.

And there could be changes coming to Springfield and the Texas League.

The St. Louis Cardinals Double AA team will remain here in town.

But the league may not be called the Texas League anymore.

Right now MLB, which has taken over minor league baseball, is calling it Double A Central.

We know there will now be ten teams instead of eight.

And MLB says teams will be playing six game series in order to keep travel costs down.

MLB says it will release it’s minor league schedules will be released next week.

And opening day for Springfield is expected to be in May.