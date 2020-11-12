MLB Network: Yadier Molina hearing from Mets, Yankees, others

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 20: Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals returns to the dugout after the final out of the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on August 20, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The “Hot Stove League” may be churning a little slower than normal this year as Major League Baseball teams take stock of their finances in this pandemic year, but that doesn’t mean clubs aren’t still doing their diligence investigating potential options.

Future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina has received calls with interest from both the Yankees and Mets plus 3-4 other teams in addition to the #STLCards as I just said on @MLBNetwork St. Louis is the likely favorite but in free agency you never know. Seeks a 2-year deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 12, 2020

Molina would be an attractive option for teams who miss out on catcher J.T. Realmuto, one of the top free agents in this year’s market. The Mets, with new owner Steve Cohen, are worth watching when it comes to aggressive offseason moves, but are now in the process of rebuilding a front office staff. The Yankees have seen Gary Sanchez struggle behind the plate, with speculation that he could be non-tendered next month.

Despite having signed catcher Yasmani Grandal to a free agent deal last winter, the Chicago White Sox, now with Tony LaRussa as manager, could be a potential landing spot as well.