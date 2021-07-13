MLB drafts nine Razorbacks, best in SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–The major league baseball amateur draft wrapped up Tuesday with its last ten rounds.

No Ozark area players were picked in the final rounds.

But three more Arkansas Razorbacks were drafted.

That put the total number of Hogs drafted this week to nine.

That’s the second most of any college program in the country, and the most in the SEC.

UCLA had ten Bruins drafted.

Headlining the Arkansas draftees was pitcher Kevin Kopps.

The San Diego Padres selected Kopps in the third round of this year’s draft.

He was one of six Arkansas pitchers drafted.

Five other players who have committed to Arkansas were drafted as well.

