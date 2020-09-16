MLB announces 2021 spring training schedule, Cardinals season opener at Cincinnati

Sports

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball announced that the 2021 Spring Training will start on Saturday, February 27. Each of the 30 MLB clubs will be in action.

The St. Louis Cardinals will start play against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.

The Cardinals schedule features 15 home dates and 15 road games, including four games as the visiting team against stadium co-tenants Miami Marlins, giving them 19 total games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.  The Cardinals and Marlins will play a total of seven games next spring.

Select exhibition games will be played at Major League parks and spring training facilities from march 28-March 30.

The 2021 regular season will begin with all 30 clubs playing their opening game of the season on Thursday, April 1, featuring 10 divisional match-ups among the 15 games.

The Cardinals open their regular season schedule at Cincinnati on April 1.

You can check out the complete 2021 Spring Training schedule here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

World News

More World News

Digital Audio

Digital Audio

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Sports Tweets