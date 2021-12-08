Mizzou’s Zo praises Brookshire

COLUMBIA, Mo–Mizzou basketball fans are looking forward to Saturday when the Tigers renew their rivalry with the Kansas Jayhawks.

But you can’t blame Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin if he reflects a little on Tuesday night’s win.

Mizzou ran away from Eastern Illinois winning 72-44.

Sure it was a win against a Panther team that’s now 2-8.

But it was a big night for a pair of Kickapoo kids.

Anton Brookshire had a career night with eight points in 24 minutes of action.

Kickapoo teammate Trevon Brazile played 14 minutes and got his first Mizzou dunk.

Afterwards Cuonzo was happy for the two freshmen.

“To see Anton make some shots, he only made two to get him to go. But that was good to see him make shots. Because he’s a different player when he makes shots. And it opened things up for us. I was happy for the production from a lot of guys. It was great to get a win. I just think it’s a matter of when his shot goes he’s a different player. When he’s making shots you have to guard us differently. You need him out there. And he continues to grow. You can see the progress in practice. Often times you can’t see it in the games. But you can see it in practice. He stays hungry he wants to be a good player,” said Martin.